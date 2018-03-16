Mobile Free Pharmacy and Take-Back Drug Event
NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event in Wilkesboro today. The event, in collaboration with The Health Foundation, is open to any individual or family needing free health screenings, education, and medicine cabinet staples. Jane Casarez of Project Lazarus says they will be there with information for keeping your home safe with prescription meds and with a Take-Back Drug Event. AIR: The Mobile Free Pharmacy is 9am til 2pm today at First United Methodist Church on 6th Street, North Wilkesboro.
Reader Comments