Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Health Dept Submits SOTCH Report | Main | Two Neighboring Towns Awarded »
Friday
Mar162018

Mobile Free Pharmacy and Take-Back Drug Event

DateFriday, March 16, 2018 at 12:37PM

NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event in Wilkesboro today.  The event, in collaboration with The Health Foundation, is open to any individual or family needing free health screenings, education, and medicine cabinet staples.  Jane Casarez of Project Lazarus says they will be there with information for keeping your home safe with prescription meds and with a Take-Back Drug Event.  AIR:  The Mobile Free Pharmacy is 9am til 2pm today at First United Methodist Church on 6th Street, North Wilkesboro.   

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.