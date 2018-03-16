Subscribe to our Content

 

Friday
Mar162018

Plants Orders at the Coop Ext

DateFriday, March 16, 2018 at 12:42PM

Wilkes Cooperative Extension is holding their annual fundraising plant sale.  Orders will be accepted through March 23, 2018.  New for this year is a selection of fruit trees (Apple, Fig, Peach, and Pear).  Wilkes Coop Ext is also offering herbs, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and blueberry plants.  To receive an order form, you can call 336.651.7331, come by Ext office at 416 Executive Dr, Suite B, Wilkesboro, or go to our website:  wilkes.ces.ncsu.edu

