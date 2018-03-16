Plants Orders at the Coop Ext
Wilkes Cooperative Extension is holding their annual fundraising plant sale. Orders will be accepted through March 23, 2018. New for this year is a selection of fruit trees (Apple, Fig, Peach, and Pear). Wilkes Coop Ext is also offering herbs, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and blueberry plants. To receive an order form, you can call 336.651.7331, come by Ext office at 416 Executive Dr, Suite B, Wilkesboro, or go to our website: wilkes.ces.ncsu.edu
