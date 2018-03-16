Two Neighboring Towns Awarded
Nineteen communities received awards for excellence in downtown revitalization at the North Carolina Main Street and Small Town Main Street Awards Ceremony this week including a couple of neighboring towns. The North Carolina Main Street program helps small towns create business districts by preserving their historic buildings. A panel of judges chose this year’s award winners from dozens of applications submitted by Main Street communities throughout the state. 2017 MAIN STREET AWARDS included for DESIGN--Best Historic Rehabilitation Project went to Elkin - Maggy’s Place and Best Façade Rehabilitation Project for More Than $15,000 went to Boone - Appalachian Theatre of the High Country Façade Renovation.
