Main | Wilkes Foster Care Update »
Friday
Mar162018

Wilkes Student Dies From Injuries in DC

DateFriday, March 16, 2018 at 12:44PM

3WC and many in Wilkes were saddened to hear that a 14-year- old Wilkes County student died yesterday from injuries he sustained last week. Hunter Brown of Central Wilkes Middle was on a class field trip to DC when he was hit by a tour bus Friday evening. The wreck is still being investigated. His family via social media thanked everyone for their prayers for Hunter and asked we continue to pray for the family. A fund has been set up at Great State Bank to help the family with expenses.  Please mail checks with Hunter Brown in the memo line to Great State Bank, PO Box 892, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

