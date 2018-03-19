Subscribe to our Content

 

Monday
Mar192018

Improving NC Prison Safety

Monday, March 19, 2018

The NC Department of Public Safety has announced additional action steps to improve prison safety. The department implemented the reforms following two tragedies that resulted in the deaths of five prison employees in 2017. The steps implemented include:  Started situational awareness training for Correction Enterprises employees, Requested sheriffs include prison perimeters on their regular patrols by deputies in an effort to reduce contraband and throw-overs at prisons, Initiated a plan to remove close custody inmates from assignments involving cutting tools, and provide technical assistance and training for state prison staff on best practices for prison security.

