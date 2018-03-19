March is Meals on Wheels Month
March is Meals on Wheels Month. The Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission or BROC heads up the Meals on Wheels locally along with elderly nutrition programs. At the recent County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners voted to proclaim March 2018 at the 16th Annual March for Meals Month in Wilkes. Commissioners urged people to take this time to honor those who serve the community with meals and to get involved by volunteering to help with Meals on Wheels in Wilkes. For more information, contact BROC.
