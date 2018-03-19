Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Visitor Restrictions at Hospital Lifted | Main | NC One of 8 States in Child Exploitation Arrests »
Monday
Mar192018

March is Meals on Wheels Month

DateMonday, March 19, 2018 at 12:29PM

March is Meals on Wheels Month.  The Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission or BROC heads up the Meals on Wheels locally along with elderly nutrition programs.  At the recent County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners voted to proclaim March 2018 at the 16th Annual March for Meals Month in Wilkes.  Commissioners urged people to take this time to honor those who serve the community with meals and to get involved by volunteering to help with Meals on Wheels in Wilkes.  For more information, contact BROC.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.