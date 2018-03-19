Subscribe to our Content

 

Monday
Mar192018

NC One of 8 States in Child Exploitation Arrests

Monday, March 19, 2018

A total of 76 people were arrested, and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims during a mutually coordinated operation among eight southeastern states including NC. The joint event, Operation Southern Impact II, was coordinated by nine Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces in eight states and focused on persons who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children using technology and the internet. The investigation began four months ago and culminated in two days with search warrant executions, undercover operations, and arrests in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. A total of 222 law enforcement agencies participated in the operation. 

 

