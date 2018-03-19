Subscribe to our Content

 

Monday
Mar192018

Some Locally Celebrated the Arrest

DateMonday, March 19, 2018 at 12:30PM

Many in Wilkes on Social Media began celebrating his arrest the night it happened.  Last week, there was a Police Officer that saw a vehicle in Dobson with an expired tag and registration.  The Police Officer attempted a traffic stop which led to a pursuit with Dobson Police, Mt Airy Police, Elkin Police, Surry County Sheriff's Office, and NC Hwy Patrol.  Todd Emerson Collins of Virginia was finally captured and a trace on his name revealed he had multiple warrants from Wilkes, Surry, Watauga, and Yadkin counties.  He also had warrants in Virginia.  Most of the charges were felony breaking, entering, and larceny.  It is believed he was responsible for several thefts locally.  Some property has been recovered, and the investigation is continuing as Collins remains in jail in Surry County.

