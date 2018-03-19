Subscribe to our Content

 

Mar192018

Up and Down Unemployment Rate in Wilkes

Monday, March 19, 2018

It was up and down for Wilkes.  Unemployment rates increased in 93 of North Carolina’s counties in January including Wilkes, decreased in one, and remained unchanged in six.  Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 14.6 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 3.6 percent.  Wilkes County was up slightly for the month from 4.1 to 4.3, but Wilkes was down compared to one year ago by nearly a point from 5.2 to 4.3. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, March 23, 2018 when the state unemployment rate for February 2018 will be released.

