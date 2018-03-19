Visitor Restrictions at Hospital Lifted
Visitor restrictions to Wilkes and other area hospitals was lifted over the weekend. Effective Friday, March 16, temporary visitor restrictions were lifted at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, including the Winston-Salem campus and Davie, Lexington and Wilkes medical centers. The visitor restrictions for children age 12 and under have been in place since Jan. 12 to help control the spread of flu. Before deciding to lift restrictions, infection prevention teams from Wake Forest Baptist and five other health systems coordinated to make sure all were seeing similar downward trends in flu cases to warrant lifting restrictions at all hospitals. As always, any visitors and family members coming to Wake Forest Baptist should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – when visiting patients.
