Friday
Mar022018

Congratulations to Our Friends at the Journal-Patriot

DateFriday, March 2, 2018 at 1:42PM

Congratulations to our friends at the Wilkes Journal Patriot for winning 10 State Press Awards.  The JP website won second place for General Excellence. The Journal-Patriot news staff won first place for Editorial Pages and third place for News Coverage.  The JP sports staff won second place for Sports Coverage.  There were other individual awards including Editor Jule Hubbard who won second place for Best Lede or first sentence of an article.  From all of us at 3WC, way to go Wilkes JP! 

