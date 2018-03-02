County Commissioners Will Meet Friday Not Tuesday
The first meeting for the month of March for Wilkes County Commissioners is one week from today. This is a change. Normally, County Commissioners meet on the first Tuesday of the month; however, this month the first meeting is Friday, March 9 at 10am. On the agenda: a public hearing on the road name request of Whippoorwill Drive, DSS update, Finance Dept update, and the sale of surplus inventory. Again, the first monthly County Commissioners' meeting is Friday, March 9 at 10am in the Wilkes County Office Building.
Reader Comments