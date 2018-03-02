NC Downtown Revitalization Help
North Carolina communities will gather in Clayton on March 13–15 for the Department of Commerce’s annual NC Main Street conference. The three-day conference theme - Think Change: Think Main Street, is an exploration of ways that North Carolina communities are effectively changing their local economy. The conference is open to anyone interested in downtown revitalization and economic development strategies. Since 1980, North Carolina Main Street and Small Town Main Street communities have generated over $2.75 billion in public and private investment and nearly 5,900 new businesses. For more information or to register, visit www.ncmainstreetcenter.com.
