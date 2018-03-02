Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Downtown Revitalization Help | Main | Candidates Who Filed in Wilkes »
Friday
Mar022018

NC Senators Speak About Rev Billy Graham

DateFriday, March 2, 2018 at 1:40PM

Wednesday, North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr praised the life and legacy of Reverend Billy Graham on the Senate Floor following the ceremony held in the U.S. Capitol.  Remarks included:  “Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘Had it not been for the ministry of my good friend, Dr. Billy Graham, my work in the Civil Rights Movement would not have been as successful as it has been.’ The country mourns the loss of Dr. Graham, but the country understands the impact of his life, that life as a servant of God to preach his Word to everyone he could find,” said Senator Burr.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.