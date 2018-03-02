NC Senators Speak About Rev Billy Graham
Wednesday, North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr praised the life and legacy of Reverend Billy Graham on the Senate Floor following the ceremony held in the U.S. Capitol. Remarks included: “Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘Had it not been for the ministry of my good friend, Dr. Billy Graham, my work in the Civil Rights Movement would not have been as successful as it has been.’ The country mourns the loss of Dr. Graham, but the country understands the impact of his life, that life as a servant of God to preach his Word to everyone he could find,” said Senator Burr.
