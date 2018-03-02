Parkway Maintenance and Closure
Maintenance operations along the Blue Ridge Parkway means there are temporary closures in several locations for an extended period of time. One of the temporary closures is the Linn Cove Viaduct above Boone which closed yesterday March 1st and will remain closed through May 24th. The Viaduct closure is for surface repaving and bridge maintenance. A detour at milepost 298.6 at Holloway Mountain Road to milepost 305.1 will be in place during the closure. Gates will be located near Wilson Creek Overlook to the north of the area, and at Highway 221 on the south end. This will be a full closure, including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
