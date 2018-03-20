Subscribe to our Content

 

Tuesday
Mar202018

Another NC Prison Employee Injured

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 12:09PM

A correctional officer at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton was assaulted by an inmate with a homemade weapon at approximately 9:33 p.m. Saturday. The correctional officer suffered multiple wounds and was transported to an outside medical facility for treatment. The correctional officer is currently in stable condition. Local law enforcement was immediately notified and is investigating. The inmate will be charged with the assault.  More information will be forthcoming. 

