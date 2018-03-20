NC Bike Race on the Beach
The annual NC event now has national attention and a winner from neighboring Surry County. Racers from ten states battled for titles in three-divisions at the 4th annual US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Philicia Marion of Mount Airy and John Overton of Wilmington won the female and male championships in the elite super-fat division. Three years following the inaugural race, the US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship of Wrightsville Breach achieved national recognition as a Top-20 Festival & Event by the Southeast Tourism Society.
