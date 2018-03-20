NC Taxpayers and Unclaimed Refunds
The IRS has almost $31 million in unclaimed refunds for North Carolina taxpayers who did not file a 2014 federal income tax return. Taxpayers who do not file by this year’s April deadline will forfeit their money. Liberty Tax reminds taxpayers that there is no penalty for filing a late return if they are owed a refund. Almost 31,000 North Carolinians are estimated to have available refunds that average $791 per refund. Taxpayers need to act quickly, though, the deadline to file a 2014 tax return is this year’s tax deadline of April 17. After that, any refund will be turned over to the U.S. Treasury.
