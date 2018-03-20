Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Who Can Do Something with the Bluffs? | Main | NC Bike Race on the Beach »
Tuesday
Mar202018

NC Taxpayers and Unclaimed Refunds

DateTuesday, March 20, 2018 at 12:14PM

The IRS has almost $31 million in unclaimed refunds for North Carolina taxpayers who did not file a 2014 federal income tax return. Taxpayers who do not file by this year’s April deadline will forfeit their money. Liberty Tax reminds taxpayers that there is no penalty for filing a late return if they are owed a refund.   Almost 31,000 North Carolinians are estimated to have available refunds that average $791 per refund. Taxpayers need to act quickly, though, the deadline to file a 2014 tax return is this year’s tax deadline of April 17. After that, any refund will be turned over to the U.S. Treasury.

 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.