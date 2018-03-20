Subscribe to our Content

 

Mar202018

Who Can Do Something with the Bluffs?

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

The National Park Service has issued a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) regarding the future use of Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway.  Interested parties are invited submit their concept(s) for potential future use of the historic coffee shop located at Milepost 241.1 by May 4, 2018. Completed in 1949, the Bluffs Restaurant concession was the first location to provide meals to Parkway visitors. The Bluffs Restaurant is made up of a 73 seat dining room with a retail area and a commercial kitchen on the main level. Complete information about this RFEI is available at go.nps.gov/BluffsRFEI . A site visit for interested parties will be held on April 4, 2018. For site visit information, (828) 348-3407.

 

