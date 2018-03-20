Subscribe to our Content

 

Tuesday
Mar202018

Wilkesboro Woman Scammed Online

DateTuesday, March 20, 2018 at 12:16PM

Be careful buying items online from someone you do not know.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was contacted by a Wilkesboro woman who was recently scammed out of $1500.  The victim reported trying to buy a car online from EBay motors.  The victim was dealing with someone who claimed they were in the Army and being deployed.  The victim was instructed to purchase EBay cards to pay for the car.  The victim sent the card numbers to the suspect who then asked for an additional 1000 dollars.  When the victim contacted EBay, they said she had been scammed.

