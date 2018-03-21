Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Mar212018

NC ER Visits for Opioids Increasing

DateWednesday, March 21, 2018 at 12:16PM

Emergency department visits for opioid overdose in North Carolina have risen sharply, with preliminary data for 2017 indicating more than 5,700 visits, a nearly 40 percent increase in opioid overdose ED visits compared to 2016. The 2017 increase represents a doubling of the number recorded in 2009. The percentage of ED visits that involve heroin and other illicit opioids has increased and is now 68 percent of opioid overdose ED visits, according to the most recent quarterly report. Most people visiting the emergency department for opioid overdose in 2017 were white (85 percent), male (62 percent) and age 25-34 (39 percent).  Locally, Project Lazarus works with law enforcement and other agencies to combat the opioid crisis.

