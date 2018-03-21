Police Chase
Wilkesboro Police are looking for a truck involved in a high speed chase. Monday afternoon, a Wilkesboro Patrol Officer was in a parking lot off Hwy 421 when they observed a black Dodge Dually pickup traveling west. The truck was in the turn lane and going about 80 mph. The Officer attempted a traffic stop. A chase began and went from Hwy 421 to Congo Road at speeds in excess of 90 mph. The truck traveled across Hwy 16 N and Wilkesboro Police ended their high speed chase and lost sight of the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Reader Comments