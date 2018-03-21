Subscribe to our Content

 

« New Wilkes EMS Director | Main | NC Gov Appointments to Elections Board »
Wednesday
Mar212018

Response to Prison Employee Injured

DateWednesday, March 21, 2018 at 12:18PM

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Division of Prisons, are investigating inmate Jose Rios’ (1548344) assault on an officer at Foothills Correctional Institution. As previously reported, the assault happened Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m. in a housing unit at the facility.  Prisons Director Kenneth Lassiter’s statement on the assault:  “I appreciate the prompt response of the other prison staff who came to the officer’s aid and we are all hopeful the officer, who remains in stable condition, will be released from the hospital very soon."  Lassiter also said, "As I and others have been stating, the inmates the prison system must now manage are increasingly more violent than in years past and it will take everyone from employees, to our law enforcement partners, as well as the Executive and Legislative branches to make our prisons safer.”  Ironically, this attack happened the same week the NC Prison System announced new safety measures.

