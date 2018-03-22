Subscribe to our Content

 

Forester in Wilkes

DateThursday, March 22, 2018 at 11:14AM

Now Wilkes will be like the other 99 counties in the state with a Forest Ranger.  Wilkes County Forester Nathan Gatlin has been promoted to Assistant District Ranger for District Two of the forest service, which includes Wilkes, Alexander, Watauga, Ashe, Caldwell, Alleghany, Avery and Burke counties. Gatlin started in Lenoir as assistant district ranger on Monday after working through the weekend as Wilkes County forester.  The position of a Forest Ranger is appointment by the State Forest Service.

