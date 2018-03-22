Subscribe to our Content

 

Funeral Services for Hunter

DateThursday, March 22, 2018 at 11:17AM

Funeral services are today for the Wilkes County student who died while on a field trip in Washington, DC.  Funeral services for Hunter Crosby Brown, age 14 of Wilkesboro will be held 1:00 PM today at Fishing Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. At the request of the family, Senator Shirley Randleman asked and received permission to fly the State flag over the State Capital in honor of Hunter today. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Can Move Mountains, 904 Breeze Hill Rd., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or H.O.P.E. Ministries, 514 Elkin Hwy, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

