Road Construction on Hwy 421
Starting Thursday some work will start on 421 on Boone mountain. Traffic patterns will change. Watch closely for signs. Barriers will be put in place shifting the south bound lanes over to the north bound side. This will be in the area of the sand piles for runaway trucks. Sand piles will remain open. Crews will be placing the barriers in place Thursday and Friday, weather permitting. Please slow down and allow extra time for delays if you are traveling in that area. This will be a lengthy process. Please use caution and watch for workers.
Reader Comments