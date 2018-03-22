Subscribe to our Content

 

Tri-C Ministries in Elkin Moves

DateThursday, March 22, 2018 at 11:12AM

Previously in Jonesville, Tri-C, a non-profit organization known as a food pantry and contact point for other assistance, has moved to 290 N. Bridge St.  Tri-C will continue to be open during regular hours to assist with clothing, medication , power and water as well as food needs. Hours will continue to be Monday 1 to 4 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon for those who live in the Elkin area. For more information, go to http://tric-ministry.com or call 336-526-1089.

