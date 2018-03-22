Wilkes Students and Poetry
Wilkes County announces the winners of the district contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest. The student winners are sophomores Morgan Worsham and Vanessa Chaquea of Wilkes Early College High School. The competition, presented in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. More than 185 high school students from East Wilkes High School, North Wilkes High School, West Wilkes High School, Wilkes Central High School and Wilkes Early College High School participated in the Poetry Out Loud school contest.
Reader Comments