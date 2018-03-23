Major Drug Bust of Major Supplier
Major drug bust in Wilkesboro Wednesday. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office conducted an undercover drug buy at a local fast food restaurant. Robert Dennis, age 32 of Grassy Fork Road in Austin Community, was arrested. Officers confiscated 2.1 ounces of meth with a street value of $4000, some pills, and a loaded 40-cal handgun. Mr. Dennis also had a ledger with him listing his drug customers. Greg Minton, of the Wilkes Sheriff's Office, said Dennis was a major drug supplier in Wilkes, Surry, and Yadkin counties. He was out on bond from a drug bust in 2017. Dennis is now back in jail under a $100,000 bond.
