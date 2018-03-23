Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Wilkes DSS: Foster Homes Needed »
Friday
Mar232018

Major Drug Bust of Major Supplier

DateFriday, March 23, 2018 at 11:15AM

Major drug bust in Wilkesboro Wednesday.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office conducted an undercover drug buy at a local fast food restaurant.  Robert Dennis, age 32 of Grassy Fork Road in Austin Community, was arrested.  Officers confiscated 2.1 ounces of meth with a street value of $4000, some pills, and a loaded 40-cal handgun.  Mr. Dennis also had a ledger with him listing his drug customers.  Greg Minton, of the Wilkes Sheriff's Office, said Dennis was a major drug supplier in Wilkes, Surry, and Yadkin counties.  He was out on bond from a drug bust in 2017.  Dennis is now back in jail under a $100,000 bond.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.