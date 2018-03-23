Many Love Calling NC Home
Two-thirds of North Carolina’s counties experienced growth from 2016 to 2017, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released this week. Census estimates show that as of July 1, 2017, 10.3 million people called North Carolina home and the state remains the ninth most populous in the country. “North Carolina is a wonderful place to live, work, start a business and raise a family, so it’s no surprise that our state continues to welcome new residents,” Governor Roy Cooper said.
