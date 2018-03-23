Mountains-to-Sea Trail Work
Work has begun by Elkin Valley Trails Association volunteers on the trails around Carter Falls on the local segment of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. The state purchased 43 acres including the falls from local attorney Dan Park, and Park also donated 10-acres. In 1924, the company that became Duke Power acquired the falls and the property around it. The company held the property until it was sold to Park 30 years ago. Prior to the power company owning the falls, Big Elkin Creek was used to by the Carter family to operate a mill providing flour and grain. Carter Falls is a product of nature and not a man-made falls. While work on the trail continues, the new entrance remains closed to the public.
