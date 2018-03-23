Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« North Wilkesboro Break-In | Main | Sen Burr on Election Interference »
Friday
Mar232018

Mountains-to-Sea Trail Work

DateFriday, March 23, 2018 at 11:14AM

Work has begun by Elkin Valley Trails Association volunteers on the trails around Carter Falls on the local segment of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. The state purchased 43 acres including the falls from local attorney Dan Park, and Park also donated 10-acres. In 1924, the company that became Duke Power acquired the falls and the property around it. The company held the property until it was sold to Park 30 years ago. Prior to the power company owning the falls, Big Elkin Creek was used to by the Carter family to operate a mill providing flour and grain. Carter Falls is a product of nature and not a man-made falls. While work on the trail continues, the new entrance remains closed to the public.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.