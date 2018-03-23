Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Many Love Calling NC Home | Main | Funeral Services for Hunter »
Friday
Mar232018

NC's ISAAC for Cyber Attacks

DateFriday, March 23, 2018 at 11:11AM

The N.C. Department of Public Safety is partnering with the N.C. Department of Information Technology to combat the growing threat of cyber-attacks. A new entity – housed in the State Bureau of Investigation’s N.C Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAAC) – will focus on promoting cyber awareness and information sharing and to provide actionable cyber-intelligence to private and public sector partners and citizens. State officials say that recent ransom-ware attacks like the one in Mecklenburg County in December 2017 and a later one in Davidson County this February highlight the need for a more coordinated response to such threats. The N.C. ISAAC Fusion Center works with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism and criminal activity by sharing information.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.