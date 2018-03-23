NC's ISAAC for Cyber Attacks
The N.C. Department of Public Safety is partnering with the N.C. Department of Information Technology to combat the growing threat of cyber-attacks. A new entity – housed in the State Bureau of Investigation’s N.C Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAAC) – will focus on promoting cyber awareness and information sharing and to provide actionable cyber-intelligence to private and public sector partners and citizens. State officials say that recent ransom-ware attacks like the one in Mecklenburg County in December 2017 and a later one in Davidson County this February highlight the need for a more coordinated response to such threats. The N.C. ISAAC Fusion Center works with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism and criminal activity by sharing information.
