Friday
Mar232018

Sen Burr on Election Interference

DateFriday, March 23, 2018 at 11:13AM

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, made available the Committee’s initial recommendations on election security after investigating Russian attempts to target election infrastructure during the 2016 U.S. elections. The Committee recommends the following steps to better defend against a hostile nation-state who may seek to undermine our democracy:  States should remain firmly in the lead on running elections, and the Federal government should ensure they receive the necessary resources and information; and the U.S. Government should clearly communicate to adversaries that an attack on our election infrastructure is a hostile act, and we will respond accordingly.

