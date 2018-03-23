Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Major Drug Bust of Major Supplier | Main | North Wilkesboro Break-In »
Friday
Mar232018

Wilkes DSS: Foster Homes Needed

DateFriday, March 23, 2018 at 11:15AM

According to Wilkes DSS, children in Wilkes County, especially teenagers, need adoptive and foster families to provide them with loving and safe homes.  These are children in foster care who have been removed from their birth families due to abuse and neglect.  Most of these children will return home and need temporary families to provide stability and guidance until that time.  Children who cannot return home safely need adoptive families to provide a lifetime of love so they can reach their fullest potential.  There are currently 31 foster homes in Wilkes, but the need is great for more foster families. Wilkes DSS provides support and training.  For more information, call Wilkes DSS at 336-651-7490.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.