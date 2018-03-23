Wilkes DSS: Foster Homes Needed
According to Wilkes DSS, children in Wilkes County, especially teenagers, need adoptive and foster families to provide them with loving and safe homes. These are children in foster care who have been removed from their birth families due to abuse and neglect. Most of these children will return home and need temporary families to provide stability and guidance until that time. Children who cannot return home safely need adoptive families to provide a lifetime of love so they can reach their fullest potential. There are currently 31 foster homes in Wilkes, but the need is great for more foster families. Wilkes DSS provides support and training. For more information, call Wilkes DSS at 336-651-7490.
