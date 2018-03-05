Subscribe to our Content

 

College Scholarships for Medical Field

DateMonday, March 5, 2018 at 1:04PM

Students interested in pursuing education in the medical field are reminded to submit applications for the Hugh Chatham Memorial Foundation Scholarship by March 15. several scholarships in the amount of a maximum of $2,500 per semester are available to area students. In addition to filling out the application and providing proof of acceptance to a medical education program, potential recipients must have two letters of recommendation, an outline of community involvement and a short essay on what inspired them to choose the medical field.  Interested persons are encouraged to apply through their school guidance counselor as soon as possible.

