Monday
Mar052018

Dead Body Identified

DateMonday, March 5, 2018 at 1:05PM

A body that was found near the Old Roaring River Baptist Church Cemetery on Longbottom Road in Traphill one week ago today, has now been identified, according to the Wilkes Sheriff’s Office.  The body was decomposed and was sent off for an autopsy.  The body was identified as  Mark Ivan Urchenko, age 49, of Florida.  His car was found abandoned in the Old Roaring River Church parking lot weeks ago.  A gun was found beside the body, and the cause of death has been ruled as suicide.

