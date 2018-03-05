Subscribe to our Content

 

Obesity Does Not Make Flu More-Severe?

DateMonday, March 5, 2018 at 1:01PM

Although obesity has been considered a risk factor for more-severe cases of the flu, a new study found that it is not a risk factor for severe acute respiratory illnesses, including the flu, in children or adults. The prospective study, conducted by doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, is published in the current online issue of the International Journal of Obesity. The study findings were unexpected, said the study’s lead author, Elizabeth Halvorson, M.D., assistant professor of pediatrics at Wake Forest Baptist.

