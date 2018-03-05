Past and Future Job Fair in NC
Last week, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the National Guard hosted a career day at Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh. The job fair was open to all military service members, veterans, spouses and dependents of service members. The career event was designed to match applicants with departmental job openings in the State Highway Patrol, State Capitol Police, Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, Emergency Management, National Guard, the State Bureau of Investigation and others. Another career fair open to the general public is set for April 18.
Reader Comments