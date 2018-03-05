Tornado Drill is Wednesday
Students and others will practice a tornado drill Wednesday. The annual statewide tornado drill is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, March 4-10. The drill is conducted in cooperation with the National Weather Service, local broadcasters, local school systems and North Carolina Emergency Management. At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, all NOAA Weather Radio stations, along with local broadcast stations, will use the Emergency Alert System to transmit the tornado drill message. The drill gives North Carolina schools and businesses an opportunity to test their preparedness and action plans for a severe weather. There were 85 tornado warnings issued in North Carolina in 2017 and 30 tornadoes recorded in North Carolina in 2017.
