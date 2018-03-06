Subscribe to our Content

 

Mar062018

Helping Western NC Chapter of Red Cross

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

While the Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, one every 8 minutes, most of them are home fires. Home fires can happen quickly and claim lives and property. However, unlike other disasters, most home fires can be prevented. Families can keep themselves and their loved ones safe by checking their existing smoke alarms and practicing fire drills at home. For more information about home fire preparedness, visit redcross.org/WNC. To make a donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

