NC Grants for Farmers Markets
North Carolina farmers markets can expand their advertising budgets through of a new cooperative grant being offered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. As part of the grant, the department will pay half of the total cost of advertising up to $2,500. To qualify, all advertising must take place between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. Eligible expenses include advertising on billboards, magazines, newspapers, television, radio and websites. Interested farmers markets should complete a pre-approval form by contacting NCDA&CS marketing at 919-707-3123 . The cooperative advertising funds are made possible through a $100,000 grant from the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission.
Reader Comments