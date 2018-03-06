Subscribe to our Content

 

Tuesday
Mar062018

Pharmacies in NC Helping to Fight Drug Misuse 

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Kroger Pharmacies and Harris Teeter Pharmacies across North Carolina have joined the fight against prescription drug misuse. In January, North Carolina’s Controlled Substances Reporting System (CSRS) joined the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy’s data sharing network to help reduce prescription drug misuse. This network allows doctors and other clinicians to obtain multi-state information about their patients’ opioid prescriptions. Kroger and Harris Teeter are the first pharmacy chains to implement this into their regular workflow, a step that occurs before dispensing to reduce the potential to dispense unwarranted controlled substance prescriptions.

