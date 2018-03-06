Wilkes Bank Merger
It was announced over the weekend that a local bank will merge with a Virginia company. Wilkesboro-based Great State Bank will be acquired by Floyd, Virginia's Parkway Acquisition Corp. and will merge with Skyline National Bank. Parkway will purchase Great State Bank for an estimated $14.5 million in stock. The transaction is subject to approval by Parkway and Great State shareholders, banking regulators and standard closing conditions. It is believed the merger will be finalized later this year.
Reader Comments