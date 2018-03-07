Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Controlled Burn at Stone Mtn | Main | New Hunting Rules »
Wednesday
Mar072018

Big Turn-Out for SkillsUSA at WCC

DateWednesday, March 7, 2018 at 12:48PM

Wilkes Community College hosted the SkillsUSA Northwest Region Rally & Career Showcase on February 26, 2018. This annual educational and professional development activity is open to all SkillsUSA members and advisors, Career and Technical Education (CTE) students, business and industry partners and educational partners. “This year’s event was the largest in our history of hosting the regional rally,” says Hardin Kennedy, SkillsUSA college advisor. “We had over 900 high school students, advisors and industry partners participate in this year’s rally."  SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives, working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.