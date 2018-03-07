Big Turn-Out for SkillsUSA at WCC
Wilkes Community College hosted the SkillsUSA Northwest Region Rally & Career Showcase on February 26, 2018. This annual educational and professional development activity is open to all SkillsUSA members and advisors, Career and Technical Education (CTE) students, business and industry partners and educational partners. “This year’s event was the largest in our history of hosting the regional rally,” says Hardin Kennedy, SkillsUSA college advisor. “We had over 900 high school students, advisors and industry partners participate in this year’s rally." SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives, working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.
