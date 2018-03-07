Subscribe to our Content

 

Mar072018

CBD Oil in E-Cigs Leading to ER Visits

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

North Carolina health officials are alerting the public to a recent increase in emergency department visits by people who reported using cannabidiol (CBD) oil or a similar product in electronic cigarettes and/or vaporizing pens.  The North Carolina Department of Health is working with Carolinas Poison Center to investigate more than 30 reports since December.  Individuals were treated in emergency departments across the state for serious symptoms, including an altered mental status, hallucinations, seizures, loss of consciousness and rapid heartbeat. No deaths have been reported. If people experience these symptoms, they should seek medical attention or call 911. To get answers to questions related to CBD oil, call the Carolinas Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

