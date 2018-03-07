New Hunting Rules
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission voted last week to adopt rules related to wildlife, fisheries, and game lands management for the 2018-19 seasons. The effective date for these changes is Aug. 1, 2018. Commissioners decided to: Implement a statewide bag limit of two antlered and four anterless deer. Also, the Commission adopted rules to align bear hunting seasons in the Coastal Bear Management Unit (CBMU) with the five bear hunting zones. A complete list of changes and upcoming season dates, approved by the Commission, may be found on the agency’s website. (ncwildlife.org)
Reader Comments