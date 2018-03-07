Possible Telephone Scam
A Millers Creek woman called to Sheriff's Office regarding a possible scam caller. The woman feared she might have given out information to someone who called and could now be the victim of ID Theft and fraud. According to the FTC, every year, thousands of people lose money to telephone scams — from a few dollars to their life savings. Scammers will say anything to cheat people out of money. Some seem friendly — calling you by your first name, making small talk, and asking about your family. They may claim to work for a company you trust. If you get a call from someone you don’t know and if they pressure you about giving up personal information — like your credit card, bank account or Social Security number — it’s likely a scam. Hang up and report it to the Federal Trade Commission.
