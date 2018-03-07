USDA and School Meal Programs
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Steve Censky today announced two new efforts to provide states and school districts with additional flexibility and support to operate more efficient school meal programs. To support states’ efforts to improve program integrity, USDA also rolled out a suite of customizable resources to help local school districts improve the accuracy of their school meal application processes. USDA is providing a 60-day public comment period and will then develop a final rule that responds to the needs of partners and stakeholders.
Reader Comments