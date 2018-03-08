Medical Condition May Have Caused Wreck
It appears a medical condition caused a driver to wreck in North Wilkesboro yesterday morning. According to the accident report, Brandon Thomas of Lenoir was driving a Toyota Rav 4 on Wilkesboro Avenue. Thomas hit a GMC in the intersection of Wilkesboro Avenue and Wilkesboro Boulevard, traveled through the Little Market Basket parking lot, went down an embankment, and then hit the car wash. Thomas was unconscious in the car when emergency crews arrived. He was taken to the hospital and is believed to have suffered from a medical condition.
