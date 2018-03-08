NC Rankings of Visitor Attractions
North Carolina’s state-owned attractions continue to rank among the most visited in the state according to an annual survey just released by Carolina Publishing and Associates. Four of the top five most-visited sites in 2017, and 15 of the 30 total sites in the annual ranking, are managed by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. For the fourth year in a row, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences was the most visited attraction in the state, with 946,486 visitors in 2017. Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach was the second most visited attraction, with 896,682 visitors. Fort Fisher State Historic Site in Kure Beach ranked third in the survey with 871,676 visitors, and the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro took the fourth spot with 860,148 visitors in 2017.
